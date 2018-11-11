England 0-34 New Zealand: Dominant Kiwis claim victory as hosts win series

Kodi Nikorima had a decisive hand in five of New Zealand's six tries

New Zealand ran in six tries to beat England 34-0 in Leeds in the third and final Test of a series already won by the hosts.

Winger Ken Maumalo scored an early try, while Isaac Liu and Kodi Nikorima tries gave the Kiwis an 18-0 half-time lead.

England had two first-half tries ruled out after video reviews.

Maumalo touched down in the corner before Jesse Bromwich and Joseph Tapine scored under the posts in the final 10 minutes to complete the rout.

A game of fine margins

New Zealand came flying out of the blocks at Elland Road as they looked to deny England a 3-0 series whitewash.

Maumalo's early try handed the visitors the lead but England were denied parity when Tommy Makinson, who scored a hat-trick in last week's series-sealing win, had a try disallowed.

His diving finish into the corner was ruled out after a review because Tom Burgess was judged to have obstructed the New Zealand defence in the build-up.

The decision was met by groans from the home fans, and former Great Britain international Jonathan Davies, speaking on BBC commentary, said he "would have given the try" and that it was down to an "individual's interpretation".

Oliver Gildart was also denied a try by the television match official after McGillvary's initial kick through was deemed to have struck a Kiwi player's knee before the England winger connected with the ball.

Had one of those tries been awarded, England would have had the chance to draw level with momentum behind them, but instead Liu added a second try for the visitors who never looked back.

More to follow.