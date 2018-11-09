England v New Zealand: Wayne Bennett makes four changes for final Test

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England edge Kiwis in thrilling comeback

England v New Zealand, third Test Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and text updates online

England head coach Wayne Bennett has made four changes to his 19-man squad for the final Test against New Zealand.

Richie Myler, Stefan Ratchford, Joe Greenwood and Reece Lyne come in for Sunday's game at Elland Road, with England having already won the series.

They replace Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Tomkins and Daryl Clark, who miss out through injury, and George Burgess, who is suspended for four matches.

"I'm chomping at the bit and can't wait to play," said Leeds half-back Myler.

The 28-year-old, who cancelled a family holiday to Dubai after being handed a late call-up, won his seventh cap in the opening autumn internationals game against France - six years after his previous England appearance.

"At this level, there's that much quality and obviously the boys that have played have been outstanding. You can't knock that," added Myler.

"With it being three games, I hoped I might get a chance of playing in the last one."

James Graham will continue as captain in the absence of O'Loughlin and World Cup final skipper Sam Burgess.

England 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jake Connor, Oliver Gildart, Jermaine McGillvary, George Williams, Richie Myler, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Luke Thompson, Adam Milner, Tom Burgess, Joe Greenwood, Stefan Ratchford, Mark Percival, Reece Lyne.