Tommy Makinson: St Helens and England winger wins Golden Boot

Tommy Makinson has scored four tries in three international appearances for England

St Helens and England winger Tommy Makinson has won the Golden Boot, awarded to the world's best player.

The 27-year-old scored a try on his international debut against New Zealand in June and added a hat-trick against the Kiwis on Saturday.

He beat James Tedesco, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Elliott Whitehead to the award, which is handed out by the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF).

Australia's Isabelle Kelly won the inaugural women's Golden Boot.

Castleford and England loose forward Georgia Roche, who won the inaugural Woman of Steel award in October, was on the five-woman shortlist.

Recognition by the RLIF caps a fine season for Makinson after he scored 11 tries as Saints won the League Leaders' Shield and was named in Super League's Dream Team for the 2018 season.

He then followed up his try-scoring debut against New Zealand in Denver with a crucial role in England's series victory over the Kiwis this month.

Full Golden Boot shortlist: