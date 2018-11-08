Rugby League European Championship: Wales bid to emulate Broncos

Rhys Williams made his international debut in 2008 and is Wales' all-time leading try scorer

European Rugby League Championship: Wales v Ireland Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website.

Wing Rhys Williams says London Broncos' win in the Million Pound Game can inspire Wales' bid for a World Cup place.

Wales host Ireland with the winners qualifying for the 2021 World Cup.

Williams and Wales team-mates Elliot Kear and Ben Evans played in Broncos' win over Toronto to secure a Super League return.

"It was a tense affair, under tough conditions with a lot at stake," he said.

"There's three of us here that played in that game who can take the intensity of that game [into Sunday].

"Elliot's the captain so he can take that mentality into the game.

"It's going to be a big game and I'm very much looking forward to it."

Williams relishes Super League return

Broncos will return to Super League for the first time since relegation in 2014 after victory over favourites Toronto in October.

They start the season at home to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, 3 February and 28-year-old Williams is looking forward to a top flight return.

"Now the fixtures are out it feels a lot more real," Williams added

"It's really sunk in that we're back in Super League. It's well deserved for the club.

"We just need to go one game at a time.

"The year before we expected a lot of ourselves in the Championship and it was very tough.

"This year we took it each game as it goes and it worked well for us so we'll be looking forward to the Wakefield game and not be thinking about anything else."