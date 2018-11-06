George Burgess banned and misses England v New Zealand Test

George Burgess
George Burgess playing for England during the 20-14 second Test win over New Zealand

England forward George Burgess will miss the final New Zealand Test after being found guilty of eye-gouging.

Burgess, 26, has been suspended for four matches for the incident during England's series-clinching win on Sunday.

An international panel found he had unlawfully come into contact with Kiwis full-back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's eye late in the game.

South Sydney prop Burgess was also fined £500 in the disciplinary hearing.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you