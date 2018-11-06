George Burgess banned and misses England v New Zealand Test
England forward George Burgess will miss the final New Zealand Test after being found guilty of eye-gouging.
Burgess, 26, has been suspended for four matches for the incident during England's series-clinching win on Sunday.
An international panel found he had unlawfully come into contact with Kiwis full-back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's eye late in the game.
South Sydney prop Burgess was also fined £500 in the disciplinary hearing.