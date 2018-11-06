David Furner: Leeds Rhinos coach hoping to add to squad for new Super League season

David Furner won the 2004 Grand Final with Leeds Rhinos during his time playing for the club

New Leeds Rhinos head coach David Furner says there is "one more spot" available in his squad.

The 47-year-old Australian, who has signed a three-year deal, arrived in England on Tuesday.

The Rhinos have already signed Tonga internationals Konrad Hurrell and Tuimoala Lolohea for next season.

"There has been interest in (Penrith forward) Trent Merrin and some interest in other players too. We need to be thorough," Furner told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We've got to make sure that it's the right player, not only positional but on and off the pitch for this squad.

"I need players here who are going to be leaders and help the players around them, particularly the younger players."

Furner, who said suggestions last month that he was not going to accept the job were "disappointing", is taking over a Rhinos team that finished ninth in the regular season in Super League in 2018 and had to secure their top-flight place through The Qualifiers.

The former Leeds forward aims to guide the eight-time Grand Final winners back into the play-offs.

"You want a team that can sustain the wear and tear of a season and be competing for semi-final spots," he added.

"I'll be looking to change some areas in the way we change and on the field in both attack and defence."