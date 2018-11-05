George Burgess: England forward to face disciplinary hearing over 'eye-poke'

Burgess (centre) will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday

England forward George Burgess will face a disciplinary hearing over an alleged eye-poking incident during Sunday's victory over New Zealand.

The 20-14 win was held up for Kiwis full-back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to have treatment for an eye injury, shortly after he came into contact with South Sydney prop Burgess, 26.

The referee took no action at the time.

However, the Rugby Football League announced on Monday that New Zealand cited the incident.

The disciplinary hearing will take place on Tuesday evening.

A statement read: "The match review panel appointed by the Rugby Football League determined that the incident merits a grade D charge of behaviour contrary to the true spirit of the game."

A grade D offence normally carries a suspension of three to five matches. A ban of more than one match would be carried over into the 2019 season.

England face New Zealand again in Sunday's third and final Test at Elland Road, with series victory already secured courtesy of their 2-0 lead.