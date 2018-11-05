Kriss Brining: Salford Red Devils release hooker after injury problems

Kriss Brining joined Salford from York City Knights in October 2016

Salford Red Devils have released hooker Kriss Brining.

The 24-year-old scored five tries in 24 appearances in 2017, but missed the entire 2018 season because of injury.

"Hopefully he gets his career back up and running but due to current circumstances we were unable to offer Kriss a deal for next season," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.

The Super League side have also parted company with prop Gavin Bennion, 24, who made two appearances last season.