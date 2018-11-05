Tommy Makinson, Elliott Whitehead and Georgia Roche among Golden Boot nominees

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England edge Kiwis in thrilling comeback

England international Georgia Roche has been nominated for the first women's Golden Boot, awarded to the world's best rugby league player.

Compatriots Tommy Makinson and Elliott Whitehead are on the men's shortlist.

Australia's Cameron Smith won last year's award at the age of 34, the oldest player to do so.

This year, for the first time, there will be a 'Golden Caps' award given to players who made 50 or more international appearances.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday at Elland Road, Leeds, at a dinner organised by the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF).

Castleford loose forward Roche won the inaugural Woman of Steel award in October, shortly before scoring two tries on her England debut as they thrashed France 54-4 in an international in Carcassonne.

She is one of five players on the women's shortlist for the Golden Boot, with three nominees from world champions Australia - Ali Brigginshaw, Brittany Breayley and Isabelle Kelly.

St Helens winger Makinson scoring a hat-trick of tries on Sunday as England beat New Zealand 20-14 in the second men's Test at Anfield.

The shortlist: