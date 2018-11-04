England depth 'amazes' Wayne Bennett after series win over New Zealand

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England edge Kiwis in thrilling comeback

Head coach Wayne Bennett says he is "amazed" by the depth of talent England have to call upon after his side beat New Zealand to win the three-Test series with a game to spare on Sunday.

Tommy Makinson scored a hat-trick of tries as England won 20-14 at Anfield.

Bennett led England to the 2017 World Cup final, where they were beaten by Australia, and has urged his side to "believe" they can be the world's best.

"These games will give us confidence in the way they are won," said Bennett.

"I think last year's World Cup in Australia was a great moment for them.

"The guys got a lot of belief, we came together great as a team and they are all growing and going in the right direction.

"We're not going to get over-confident but we're doing a lot of things right and we've got a great group of men that I enjoy working with."

England were without injured captain Sean O'Loughlin for the victory at Anfield while Sam Burgess, who captained Bennett's side in the World Cup final, has been ruled out for the series.

With James Roby, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Gareth Widdop, Luke Gale and Ben Currie also unavailable, only seven players who featured in December's 6-0 defeat in Brisbane were named in the match-day squad.

Bennett says England caps "are too valuable" and he will not hand them to players in next week's final Test at Elland Road "to be nice to someone".

The Australian has been impressed by the players he says have "earned their Test jerseys" and was surprised by England's strength-in-depth.

"It's really amazed me," the Australian told BBC Two. "When I arrived late in the season, realising we were going to lose quite a few players, I was quite apprehensive about what we had available.

"Guys have been given an opportunity and now we have a very talented squad with a lot of depth going forward.

"They can be as good as they want to be. The more they believe, the better they will be. They are a great group of guys and I am pleased they are getting their rewards."

Makinson in 'a league of his own'

St Helens winger Makinson was making his third England appearance after being drafted into Bennett's squad for the Test victory over New Zealand in Denver in June.

The 27-year-old winger, who also played in the 18-16 win over the Kiwis in Hull last week, was named man of the match in Liverpool.

"He was unbelievable," said Bennett. "He was last week, too. Today he was just in a league of his own.

"I just want to know where you've been hiding him. I didn't know about Tom until we took him to America and realised he was pretty special then."

Makinson, who combined superbly with fellow newcomer Jake Connor and Saints team-mate Jonny Lomax - recalled by Bennett in Denver - put his performance down to a "great chemistry" among the England team.

"Playing for this badge is emotional and it means a lot to perform like that as a team," said Makinson. "The tries were good but they were made by the team around me.

"Three tries in my third England appearance, it means a lot but, brushing aside the tries, it was a special performance by the team.

"I don't think I have ever been involved as much as that. I set myself a goal to deal with whatever came my way and, to a man, that's what we did.

"It was not just me; 17 blokes gave their all and that's why it's 2-0."