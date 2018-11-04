Danny Brough: Wakefield Trinity re-sign Huddersfield Giants half-back

Danny Brough began his career with Wakefield and later returned for a second spell between 2008-10

Wakefield Trinity have re-signed half-back Danny Brough on a two-year deal from Huddersfield Giants.

It will be the 35-year-old's third stay at Wakefield, having started his career there before rejoining from 2008-10 after spells at Hull FC and Castleford.

"I have a lot of unsettled business at Wakefield and I owe a lot to the fans after my previous spell," said Brough, who spent eight years at Huddersfield.

As part of the deal, Wakefield's Scott Grix moves in the opposite direction.

Trinity ended the 2018 season seventh in the Super 8s and coach Chris Chester believes Brough - a former Scotland captain who won the Man of Steel award in 2013 - can help them improve on that.

Chester added: "I'm personally delighted to finally get Danny Brough back in the red, white and blue of Wakefield Trinity.

"Danny brings a wealth of experience and without doubt the best short and long kicking game in Super League.

"Game management was a big issue at times last year and, by bringing Danny in, we are hoping those close losses can turn into wins and help us challenge the top four in 2019."