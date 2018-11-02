Jake Trueman: Castleford Tigers half-back signs new four-year deal

Jake Trueman won the Young Player of the Year award for his displays at half-back for Castleford

Super League Young Player of the Year Jake Trueman has signed a new four-year deal at Super League side Castleford Tigers, which will expire in 2022.

Trueman, 19, enjoyed an impressive 2018 campaign for the Tigers in which he scored eight tries in 28 games.

The former Bradford scrum-half, who joined Cas in 2017, deputised for the club in the absence of England playmaker Luke Gale during 2018.

"Jake had an unbelievable first full season for us," boss Daryl Powell said.

"He showed a maturity well beyond his years and his skill set continues to grow.

"I'm confident he will continue to be a player who develops because of his work ethic and who performs right at the top of his game over a number of years."

Trueman added: "When the offer got put in front of me I just could not turn the chance to extend my stay even longer here at Castleford.

"I got my opportunity this year because of a couple of injuries but my focus now is getting back into the team in 2019, we have some talented half-backs in the team so competition for places is high."