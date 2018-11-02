Kieron Purtill: Widnes Vikings appoint former Leigh coach

Kieron Purtill led Leigh Centurions to the Challenge Cup quarter finals in 2018

Widnes Vikings have appointed Kieron Purtill as their new coach.

The 41-year-old spent most of last season in charge of Championship side Leigh Centurions.

He has replaced Francis Cummins after the former Bradford coach left at the end of the campaign following their relegation from Super League.

Cummins won just one of his 18 games in charge as the Vikings finished bottom of the regular season table and seventh in The Qualifiers.