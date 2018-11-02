World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors to host Sydney Roosters

Media playback is not supported on this device Wigan beat Warrington in Super League Grand Final

Super League champions Wigan Warriors will play their World Club Challenge fixture against NRL winners Sydney Roosters at the DW Stadium in February.

Warriors chairman Ian Lenegan said last month he was "hopeful" a deal could be agreed for the Roosters to come over.

Last season's match between Leeds and Melbourne Storm only took place after Rhinos lobbied organisers and agreed to travel to Australia.

Lenegan said the game, on Sunday, 17 February, will be a "great spectacle".

He told the club website: "With the calibre of players on show from both teams, it should be a great advert for our sport."

The game will also see new Wigan head coach Adrian Lam come up against the team he left to take over Warriors.

Wigan are the most successful club in the history of the World Club Challenge, which was first held in 1976 and was then staged intermittently until it became an annual fixture 18 years ago.

The Warriors won it for the fourth time in 2017 thanks to a 22-6 win over Cronulla at the DW Stadium.

The Roosters were the first-ever winners in 1976 when, known as Eastern Suburbs, they beat St Helens 25-2.