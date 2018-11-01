Akuila Uate: Huddersfield Giants sign Manly Sea Eagles winger

Akuila Uate scored over 100 tries in the NRL

Huddersfield Giants have signed Manly Sea Eagles winger Akuila Uate on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old has represented both Fiji and Australia at international level.

Coach Simon Woolford said: "Akuila is a player with true class and pedigree. In Akuila and Jermaine McGillvary we have two world class outstanding wingers.

"I feel it's a real statement signing from the club which shows our ambitions and where we want to be."