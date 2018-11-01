England v New Zealand: James Graham named captain for second Test

From the section

James Graham is England's most-capped player with 42 appearances

England v New Zealand, second Test Date: Sunday, 4 November. Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: Anfield. Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 14:00 GMT, plus live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

James Graham will captain England in Sunday's second Test against New Zealand at Anfield after Sean O'Loughlin was ruled out by injury.

The Wigan loose forward, 35, suffered a recurrence of a calf injury early in last Saturday's first Test win in Hull.

O'Loughlin's place in the 19-man squad is taken by Castleford's Adam Milner.

St George Illawarra Dragons prop Graham, 33, is England's most-capped player and will increase his record number of appearances to 43.

The former St Helens forward takes the armband in his home city of Liverpool.

England 19-man squad: John Bateman, George Burgess, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Jake Connor, Oliver Gildart, James Graham, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jermaine McGillvary, Richie Myler, Adam Milner, Mark Percival, Luke Thompson, Sam Tomkins, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams.