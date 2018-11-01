2018 Rugby League European Championship: Scotland v Wales (Fri)

John Kear guided Sheffield Eagles to victory in the 1998 Challenge Cup final over Wigan

European Rugby League Championship: Scotland v Wales Venue: Netherdale, Galashiels Date: Friday, 2 November Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website.

Scotland and Wales will be looking to bounce back following defeats in the Rugby League European Championship.

The sides meet in Galashiels on Friday knowing victory will keep alive their Championship and World Cup qualification hopes.

Scotland were beaten 36-10 by Ireland n their opener while Wales lost 54-18 in France.

The Championship winner and runner-up will qualify automatically for the 2021 World Cup.

Wales head coach John Kear said his side, the defending European champions, have learnt lessons following defeat in Carcassone.

"We still felt we could play better and that's obviously been our focus this week to try and ensure that we do so," Kear said.

"I believe that if we do so we'll give ourselves every opportunity of coming away with a favourable result.

"We're pretty confident we can give a good account of ourselves."

Kear is well aware of the strengths and weakness of Friday's opponents Scotland.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' Rhodri Lloyd reveals a text from team-mate Mike Butt resulted in a Wales call-up.

"They've got a couple of good half backs in Oscar Thomas and Ryan Brierley," Kear added.

"They've some big fellas up front who will carry the ball at you as well as a bit of pace wide out with people like Dave Scott.

"We're fully aware of their threats but we're also fully aware of our opportunities that we can get against them.

"Hopefully we've done our homework well and that will pay off for us."

Scotland travel to France for their final game on Saturday, 10 November while Wales host Ireland at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium on Sunday, 11 November.