Greg Richards: London Broncos sign ex-Saints forward

Greg Richards has a Grand Final winners ring from St Helens' 2014 triumph against Wigan

London Broncos have signed forward Greg Richards on a two-year deal, following his departure from Leigh Centurions at the end of the 2018 campaign.

He was part of St Helens' 2014 Super League Grand Final-winning side, and has played 100 career games.

The Cumbrian joins a Broncos side preparing for life in the top tier after their Million Pound Game win against Toronto.

"The club has a fantastic mentality," 23-year-old Richards said.

"The way [head coach] Danny Ward and his team put their trust in the players in the Million Pound Game was something I watched and thought I wanted to be a part of."