England v New Zealand: Captain Sean O'Loughlin out of second Test

Captain Sean O'Loughlin has been ruled out of England's second Test against New Zealand at Anfield on Sunday.

The Wigan loose forward, 35, suffered a recurrence of a calf injury early in Saturday's first Test win in Hull.

His replacement as captain will be named on Thursday, although prop James Graham, 33, stood in for O'Loughlin in the warm-up win against France.

England could also give a first start to O'Loughlin's club-mate Joe Greenwood or Adam Milner of Castleford.

O'Loughlin had been rested against France after leading Wigan to victory in the Super League Grand Final against Warrington.

Former St Helens prop Graham, who now plays for St George Illawarra in the NRL, is set to extend his record for England appearances to 43 in his home city of Liverpool.