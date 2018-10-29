Brett Delaney: Featherstone Rovers sign Leeds Rhinos forward

Brett Delaney
Brett Delaney won four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge with Leeds Rhinos

Featherstone Rovers have signed former Leeds Rhinos forward Brett Delaney on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old Australian won four Grand Finals during his time with the Headingley side.

The Rhinos announced earlier this month that Delaney would be ending his full-time playing career and taking up a position with the club's foundation.

Delaney told the Featherstone website: "I know I still have a lot to give, both on an off the pitch as a player."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you