Matthew Frawley: Huddersfield Giants sign Canterbury Bulldogs half-back
- From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants have signed Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Matthew Frawley on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old scored six tries in 31 games for the NRL side.
Coach Simon Woolford told the club website: "He's got a good kicking game, he's a competitor and we feel that with the way we play he can add a lot of value to our team.
"The fans can be excited, it's always exciting when new players come in and it's a position we've needed to fill."