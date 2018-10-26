Matty Fozard: London Broncos sign Sheffield Eagles back on two-year deal

Matty Fozard played for Wales at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

London Broncos have signed half-back Matty Fozard on a two-year deal from Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

The 23-year-old Wales international spent three years with the Eagles and made over 100 appearances for the club.

"I'm ecstatic to be given the opportunity to play for the London Broncos for the next two seasons," Fozard told the club's website.

"It's an even bigger privilege now that the team have successfully made back into Super League."