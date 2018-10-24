Tyler Dickinson: Huddersfield Giants prop leaves club

Huddersfield Giants prop Tyler Dickinson has left the club by mutual consent

Huddersfield Giants prop Tyler Dickinson has left the Super League club with immediate effect.

The decision was made by mutual consent after an end of season review with coaching staff.

"He was looking for a fresh start in 2019 and some guaranteed first-team game time," Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said.

The 22-year-old joined the club in 2016 and had a loan spell at third-tier Workington Town last season.

"He saw his path through to our starting line-up as being extremely tough. We wish him every possible success going forward," Thewlis added.