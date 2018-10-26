2018 Rugby League European Championship: France v Wales (Sat)

Elliott Kear was in the London Broncos side which beat Toronto Wolfpack 4-2 in the Million Pound Game.

European Rugby League Championship: France v Wales Venue: Stade Albert Domec, Carcassonne Date: Saturday, 27 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website, updates on BBC Radio Wales

Head coach John Kear wants his Wales players to emulate the exploits of 2015 as they begin the defence of their European title.

Wales won the European Cup three years ago and will face France, Scotland and Ireland once again in the 2018 Rugby League European Championship.

Kear's side face France in Carcassone in their opening game on Saturday.

"We're going to focus on defending our Championship with all that Welsh passion and fervour," Kear said.

"When you look back at 2015 we were underdogs then and I think we shocked everybody with our victories over France, Ireland and Scotland.

"We gained belief as the tournament went through."

Wales travel to Galashiels to face Scotland on Friday, 2 November and then host Ireland at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium on Sunday, 11 November.

"My aim is to make sure the 11th of November is a meaningful game with regard winning the Championship," Kear added.

Kear is without winger Regan Grace and loose-forward Morgan Knowles, with the St Helens pair rested after playing two years of rugby back-to-back.

But Swinton Lions winger Mike Butt has been added to the squad after he confirmed he qualified for Wales because of his Welsh-born grandmother.

London Broncos' Elliott Kear captains Wales after previous skipper Craig Craig Kopczak retired from international duty.

The European Championship winner and runner-up will qualify automatically for the 2021 World Cup.