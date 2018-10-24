Ben Reynolds: Wakefield Trinity sign Leigh half-back on two-year contract

Ben Reynolds has run in 24 tries in three seasons with Leigh

Wakefield Trinity have signed former Castleford half-back Ben Reynolds from Leigh on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who can play in both half-back roles and at full-back, becomes the third new Trinity signing inside a week, following the arrival of forwards Craig Kopczak and George King.

"It is great to get this deal over the line," said head coach Chris Chester.

"Ben is a fantastic young player who will bring a lot of energy, adding some healthy competition to the halves."

After making his Cas debut in 2013, Reynolds made four appearances, as well as playing on loan for York City Knights and Doncaster, before signing for Leigh in 2015, playing for them in their one season in Super League in 2017.

Pontefract-born Reynolds told the club website: "I am over the moon to be able to sign for a big club that is so close to home and also doing very well."

Wakefield finished fifth last season in the final table following the Super 8s.