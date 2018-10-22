Mike Butt: Swinton Lions winger gets Wales RL call after wedding text

Rhodri Lloyd helped alert Wales to the eligibility of Swinton team-mate Mike Butt

European Rugby League Championship: France v Wales Venue: Stade Albert Domec, Carcassonne Date: Saturday, 27 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website, updates on BBC Radio Wales

Swinton Lions winger Mike Butt has been added to Wales' squad for the European Championship after discovering he was eligible for John Kear's side.

The 23-year-old was expecting to start club pre-season training having re-signed with the Championship side.

But a chance conversation with Lions team-mate and Wales second row Rhodri Lloyd saw Butt called into the squad.

"I was out in Mexico for a wedding and I was having a light-hearted chat with Rhodri Lloyd on text," Butt said.

"I was saying, as a bit of a mess around, how I was eligible because my gran was Welsh - but I didn't actually realise that was the case and it qualified me to play."

Butt could now win his first Wales cap in their opening European game away to France in Carcassonne on Saturday 27 October.

The series, which also sees Kear's side play Scotland and Ireland, doubles as a qualifier for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, with the top two sides getting automatic spots.

Butt won Swinton's Man of Steel and Try of the Season awards in 2018, and now has the chance to gain recognition at international level.

With St Helens flyer Regan Grace - along with Super League club-mate Morgan Knowles - rested for Wales' campaign, a wing berth is up for grabs.

"I was expecting to be heading back into pre-season at some point, but I've now found out I'm in the Wales squad," Butt said.

"It's brilliant news and I honestly can't wait to get started.

"There are some very good players in the squad and I've played against the likes of Rhys Williams in the Championship for quite a few years.

"Everything's panned out really quickly, but I now need to get my head down in training and work hard. I need to set down a marker so I can earn my place in the team.

"It's going to be a big tournament as World Cup qualification is at stake. I can't wait."

After their trip to Carcassone, Wales will face Scotland in Galashiels on 2 November, then will host Ireland at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium on 11 November.

The Dragons are the defending European champions, having won the 2015 European Cup.