Danny Walker: Warrington Wolves sign Widnes Vikings hooker

Danny Walker made 12 appearances in his first season for Widnes Vikings

Warrington Wolves have signed hooker Danny Walker on a three-year deal from recently relegated Widnes Vikings.

The 19-year-old was born in Warrington and joined Widnes' academy setup before signing a professional deal aged 16.

"I've supported Warrington all of my life and my family has too," he said.

"I used to stand on the terraces so it means the world to me to have signed. I can't wait to get started and play with all the boys as there's some exceptional talent."

Walker made his debut for the Vikings in 2017 and has joined his hometown side, who were beaten in the Grand Final by Wigan earlier this month, for an undisclosed fee.

"I heard good things from all my coaching staff who have a very high opinion of Danny having come through our local system," head coach Steve Price said.

"From that I took a strong interest in him and I see a lot of improvement in him as he's only young. I've watched him in a number of Widnes games throughout the season.

"He's got a lot speed and is quite creative and tough. I'm excited to get him to our club and for the future. There's a lot more to come from him."