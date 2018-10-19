Zak Hardaker: Wigan Warriors full-back to begin rehabilitation after driving ban

Wigan Warriors full-back Zak Hardaker will undergo rehabilitation for alcohol abuse after being found guilty of drink-driving.

Hardaker was banned for 20 months after admitting being more than twice the drink-drive limit in September.

The 27-year-old, who said he must "accept that I have a problem", missed the whole of the 2018 season having tested positive for cocaine last year.

Wigan said they have a "duty of care" but he has "a lot of making up to do".

"I'd like to wholeheartedly apologise for my actions," Hardaker added.

"My sole focus now is confronting the issues that have stopped me becoming the player and person I'd like to be."

Super League champions Wigan signed Hardaker in May, three months after Castleford sacked him following the positive drug test.

He received a 14-month ban after traces of cocaine were found in a urine sample shortly before Tigers' 2017 Grand Final defeat by Leeds Rhinos, but is free to play again next month.

More to follow.