Michael Monaghan: Wakefield assistant coach leaves Super League club

Michael Monaghan spent six years with Warrington Wolves as a player

Wakefield assistant coach Michael Monaghan is leaving the Super League club to return to his native Australia.

The 38-year-old, who spent six years as a player with Warrington, was appointed to the role in January after holding the same position at Catalans Dragons.

"I have loved my time at Wakefield and I am sad to be leaving," Monaghan said.

"My wife has been offered a job over in Australia and we sat down as a family and we realised that is would be the perfect time to return home."

Monaghan played over 150 games for Warrington between 2008 and 2014, winning the Challenge Cup in 2009 and 2010, before retiring to take up coaching.

"It has been a pleasure working with Michael Monaghan over the last 12 months," Trinity head coach Chris Chester added:

"He has added a lot of expertise following his successful playing and coaching career in the Super League.

"Myself, the rest of the staff and playing group have learnt a lot off Mick during his time here at Wakefield. He has been a great guy to work with and will be missed.

"We wish Michael and his young family all the best in their new chapter back home in Australia."