George King: Wakefield sign Ireland forward from Warrington on two-year deal

George King scored Warrington's second try in August's Challenge Cup final

Wakefield have signed Warrington's Ireland international George King on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Huddersfield-born forward played 97 times for the Wolves in four seasons.

He was on the bench in both the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final this termn and scored a try at Wembley as Warrington lost to Catalans Dragons.

"George will add some real toughness to what already is a big pack," Wakefield head coach Chris Chester said.

"He will bring plenty of energy to the group and I am really pleased that he has chosen to sign for Wakefield for the next couple of seasons.

"I look forward to working with him and seeing what he can bring to the side," he told the club website.