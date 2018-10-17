World Club Challenge: Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan positive on Sydney Roosters fixture

Wigan beat Warrington 12-4 at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan says talks with Sydney Roosters about their World Club Challenge game have been positive.

The annual meeting between Super League and NRL's Grand Final winners has been a regular fixture since 2008.

But last season's match between Leeds and Melbourne Storm only took place after Rhinos lobbied organisers and agreed to travel to Australia.

Lenagan says the Super League champions' preference is to play the match in England in February.

"It's more positive than this time last year, but it's quite early in the piece," Lenagan said after meeting with Roosters counterpart Nick Politis.

Wigan beat Warrington 12-4 at Old Trafford in Saturday's Grand Final to tee up a repeat of the 2014 World Club Challenge against the Roosters.

"The discussions are good discussions, that's a positive from our viewpoint," Lenagan added.

"I can't say that it will definitely go ahead because, until contracts are signed you don't know, but there have been no negatives in the conversion so far."

It is not known if the Sydney club would be prepared to travel to England, but Lenagan is hoping they are.

"We would prefer obviously for it to be in Wigan but until things are resolved, you can't really say," he said.

The match will provide an early reunion for Wigan's new head coach Adrian Lam, who is rejoining from the Roosters as the temporary replacement for the departed Shaun Wane. Lam will then hand over the reins to Shaun Edwards in 2020.

Wigan are the most successful club in the history of the World Club Challenge, which was first held in 1976 and staged intermittently until it became a fixture 18 years ago.

The Warriors won it for the fourth time in 2017 thanks to a 22-6 win over Cronulla at the DW Stadium while the Roosters were the first ever winners in 1976 when, known as Eastern Suburbs, they beat St Helens 25-2.