Jordan Crowther: Wakefield Trinity forward signs new one-year contract

Jordan Crowther has also had loan spells at Dewsbury Rams, Oxford and York City Knights

Wakefield forward Jordan Crowther has signed a new one-year contract.

The 21-year-old, who was the club's youngest-ever Super League player when he made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2014, will stay until the end of 2019.

Having come up through Trinity's youth system he has made 23 appearances.

"He's had to wait patiently for his chance and this season he has had the opportunity to finish off the season really strong," head coach Chris Chester told the club website.