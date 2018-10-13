Australia 24-26 New Zealand: Kiwis beat world champions in Auckland

It was New Zealand's first win over Australia since 2015

New Zealand ended Australia's 13-game winning streak with a shock 26-24 victory over the world champions.

Valentine Holmes and Dane Gagai scored for the Kangaroos, as they led 12-8 at half-time in Auckland.

However, the Kiwis surged into a 26-12 lead with tries from Brandon Smith, Esan Marsters and Jordan Rapana, before a late charge from Australia.

England host New Zealand in a three-Test series, which begins on 27 October and is live on the BBC.

"It's unbelievable, surreal," said Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who was captaining New Zealand for the first time.

"This is the start. We've set the foundation now, so we've got to keep building on top of that."

Australia were without newly appointed skipper Greg Inglis, who is serving a two-match suspension after being charged with drink-driving.