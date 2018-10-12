Super League Grand Final: Sam Tomkins plays down emotion of Wigan Warriors exit

Media playback is not supported on this device Tomkins bows out at Wigan with play-off try

England full-back Sam Tomkins says his departure from Wigan Warriors adds no emotional significance to Saturday's Grand Final against Warrington Wolves.

The 29-year-old will link up with Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons in 2019 on a three-year deal.

Tomkins has had two spells at Wigan either side of a stint with National Rugby League side New Zealand Warriors.

"Grand Final week is important whether you're staying, leaving, retiring or whatever," Tomkins told BBC Sport.

"It's another Grand Final week, there's no bigger occasion, the atmosphere of playing at Old Trafford is more special than anything else.

"So the fact I'm leaving doesn't add too much to it."

Tomkins has already spoken about the significance of sending head coach Shaun Wane out with a win, having worked under the 54-year-old for a large chunk of his career.

While Wane is bound for Scotland Rugby Union and Tomkins is off to Perpignan, team-mates Ryan Sutton and Steve Prescott and Man of Steel nominee John Bateman will join NRL side Canberra Raiders next term.

England back-rower John Bateman is set to leave Wigan for the NRL

Sutton, 23, and Bateman, 25, will join up with Elliot Whitehead and Josh Hodgson - fellow Englishmen in the Raiders ranks.

Although Auckland and the Australian capital are very different places, Tomkins has offered advice about how to approach the move to the other side of the world.

"I spoke to them a little bit about the difficulties of moving over," he said.

"You've just got to throw yourself into it, you can't go there and live as though you're there for a couple of years.

"But they'll both be fine, they're both big boys and don't need much help."