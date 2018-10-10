Hull KR: Craig Hall and Nick Scruton sign deals as nine players leave

Nick Scruton has scored six tries in 49 games for Hull KR

Hull KR full-back Craig Hall and prop Nick Scruton have signed new one-year deals, with Danny Tickle among nine players to leave the Super League side.

Hall, 30, rejoined Rovers on loan from Leigh in July and scored 14 tries in eight games to guarantee their safety.

Scruton, 32, helped the club gain promotion to the top flight in 2017.

Tickle leaves alongside Chris Clarkson, Ben Kavanagh, James Donaldson, Brad Clavering, Kieren Moss, Jordan Walne, Liam Salter and Matty Marsh.

"When the opportunity came around for me to come back to Rovers it was a no-brainer for me and I have loved the last few months being back at the club," said Hall.

Hull - who narrowly avoided having to play in the Million Pound Game to preserve their Super League status - have already signed Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst and Salford Red Devils forwards Weller Hauraki and Ryan Lannon for next season.