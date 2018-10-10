Jason Baitieri: Catalans Dragons forward signs new two-year deal

Jason Baitieri will have spent a decade with Catalans by the time his new deal ends

Catalans Dragons forward Jason Baitieri has signed a new two-year contract with the Challenge Cup holders.

The France international, 29, joined the Super League side from Sydney Roosters in 2011 and has gone on to score 18 tries in 188 appearances.

The deal will keep him with Catalans until the end of the 2020 campaign.

"This year has been a turning point of the club's history and we have a special group of players that can achieve more," Baitieri said.