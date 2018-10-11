England v New Zealand: How to follow the Test series live on BBC TV, radio & online
England take on New Zealand in a three-Test series fresh from a 36-18 victory over the Kiwis in the United States in June.
However, Sam Burgess heads a lengthy injury list for this series, with other key absentees including Gareth Widdop, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Ben Currie, Alex Walmsley and James Roby.
Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and centre Reece Lyne are among five newcomers named in the 24-man squad for the internationals, which also include a warm-up match against France at Leigh Sports Village on 17 October.
England will bid to retain the Baskerville Shield, which goes to the winners of the Test series, after beating New Zealand 2-1 on home soil in 2015 in the last series between the two nations.
Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off
|17 October
|France
|Leigh Sports Village
|19:45 BST
|27 October
|New Zealand
|KCOM Stadium, Hull
|14:30 BST
|4 November
|New Zealand
|Anfield, Liverpool
|14:30 GMT
|11 November
|New Zealand
|Elland Road, Leeds
|15:15 GMT
BBC Sport's live coverage
Saturday, 27 October
14:00-16:30 BST, England v New Zealand - first Test, BBC One*
Sunday, 4 November
14:00-16:45 GMT, England v New Zealand - second Test, BBC Two*
Sunday, 11 November
15:00-17:30 GMT, England v New Zealand - third Test, BBC Two*
*There will also be live commentary of all three Tests on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, with full programme details to be announced.
