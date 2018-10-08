Harrison Hansen: Widnes Vikings forward signs one-year deal with relegated club

Harrison Hansen joined Widnes midway through the 2018 season

Forward Harrison Hansen has signed a one-year contract extension at Widnes Vikings, who were relegated from Super League at the end of the 2018 season.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Vikings at the start of the Super 8s, will aim to help Widnes back into the top flight next term.

Hansen said: "I'm happy to be here and take on the challenge of next year."

Hansen has played nearly 400 career games for Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils, Leigh Centurions and Widnes.

Meanwhile, long-serving versatile centre Stefan Marsh has left the club at the end of his contract following Widnes' drop into the Championship.