Sam Wilde: Widnes Vikings back-rower signs new one-year contract

Sam Wilde began his career with Warrington and has also had loan spells ad Rochdale and London Broncos

Back-rower Sam Wilde has signed a new one-year contract with relegated Widnes Vikings.

The 23-year-old initially joined Widnes on a month-long loan from Warrington in May 2017, before making the move permanent four months later.

"It's a massive weight lifted off my shoulders. I'm really excited for next year," Wilde said.

"Having spoken with (CEO) James Rule about the club's ambitions, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it."

Widnes, who were relegated from the Super League last month, are currently without a coach following the departure of Francis Cummins who was undertaking the role on an interim basis.

"We all know that last season wasn't good enough and results didn't go the way that anyone involved with the club wanted," added Wilde.

"But we now have to flip that and take a look at the positives, and use them to get this club back to where it belongs in Super League."