Jackson Hastings: Salford half-back signs deal with Super League club until 2019
- From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils half-back Jackson Hastings has signed a new one-year deal after the club retained its place in Super League.
The 22-year-old moved to the AJ Bell Stadium in July and scored five tries as the Red Devils finished top of the Qualifiers table.
"Signing Jackson for the 2019 season is a great piece of business," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.
"His energy and enthusiasm around the club and the boys is infectious."