Leigh to avoid charge after the RFL allows special dispensation on extra players

Leigh Centurions will be able to register the extra players they need to fulfil Sunday's Championship Shield final and avoid a misconduct charge.

Injuries and off-field issues have left Leigh with just nine players for the game against Featherstone Rovers.

Rugby Football League rules require clubs to register a 25-player squad for the Super 8s stages.

However, the RFL agreed special dispensation on Wednesday to allow both sides to sign players on loan.

Featherstone are also struggling to name a matchday squad of 17 for the match at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

"After taking into account all relevant factors, the board of the Rugby Football League believes that there are exceptional circumstances that justify this dispensation," an RFL statement said.

"This position was unanimously supported by the Championship and League One clubs at a meeting today.

"The dispensation will be limited to current academy players who have not played at first-team level."

Centurions were forced to field just 13 players without interchanges against Dewsbury Rams on Sunday - a game they lost 52-6.

What is happening at Leigh?

Just 12 months on from Leigh's Million Pound Game defeat by Catalans Dragons, which ended their Super League status, the club are in a difficult predicament.

The club said in a statement that it is struggling to find new investment and must restructure to "ensure they can be sustainable for future seasons" and "reduce liabilities to protect its future."

Centrally-provided revenues will drop to £200,000 from 2019, from the current level of £1.2m which included the parachute payment.

Current players have been asked to accept a deal in order to receive payments, of which all but six squad members have accepted. The club have said those who have agreed to the deal will take priority in receiving pay.

Four players, who have not yet received payment, have remained committed to playing and featured against Deswbury.

Owner Derek Beaumont honoured the full-time, Super League contracts of the Leigh players in the aftermath of last season's relegation, having received a parachute payment from the top tier clubs.

However, when the Centurions missed out on the top four, ending their chances of regaining promotion to the top tier and the revenue of the Qualifiers, Beaumont said he would no longer be in a position to fund the club beyond the current campaign.

That decision led to the departure of several players, although Leigh maintained they did have a squad they believed was capable of meeting their fixture commitments at the point where squads needed to be registered, when the decision was taken to cut costs.

The club say they will issue a further statement about the future of the club once all clubs' commitments are complete.