Francis Cummins: Widnes Vikings interim head coach leaves after relegation

Francis Cummins won one of his 18 matches in interim charge of Widnes

Widnes Vikings interim head coach Francis Cummins has left the club after their relegation from Super League.

Cummins took over after Denis Betts was sacked in May with the Vikings bottom of Super League, but won just one of his 18 games in charge.

"I would like to put on record our thanks to Francis," chief executive James Rule told the club website.

"Francis was offered a challenging role at a difficult time and showed great bravery and commitment in stepping up."

Rule added: "While ultimately we haven't achieved expectations on the pitch, we are grateful for his efforts and dedication."