Joey Lussick: Salford Red Devils hooker signs new two-year deal

Joey Lussick
After his arrival in August, Joey Lussick (centre) played all seven Super 8s qualifiers for Salford, helping them retain their Super League status

Salford Red Devils hooker Joey Lussick has signed a new two-year deal.

The 22-year-old Australian initially joined from National Rugby League (NRL) side Manly Sea Eagles in August on a deal until the end of the 2018 season.

"We are really pleased to announce the retention of Joey. He's been a massive lift alongside Jackson Hastings," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.

Watson added: "He gave us good organisation and has been pivotal to the spine's success in The Qualifiers."

