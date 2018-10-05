Million Pound Game: Toronto Wolfpack v London Broncos

Media playback is not supported on this device London Broncos ready for Million Pound Game

Million Pound Game Venue: Lamport Stadium Date: Sunday, 7 October Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Toronto Wolfpack host London Broncos in Sunday's Million Pound Game, with the winners taking the 12th and final Super League spot for the 2019 season.

The victors will replace relegated Widnes Vikings in the top flight.

Canadian side Toronto are hoping to earn a second successive promotion after winning League One in their first year in the British domestic rugby league system.

London have not played in the top flight since being relegated in 2014.

Toronto won their final Qualifiers fixture at 2017 Super League champions Leeds to book their spot in the Million Pound Game, while the Broncos beat Halifax.

This will be the fourth and final edition of the Million Pound Game in its current guise, with clubs voting to return to a traditional "one up, one down" promotion and relegation system from 2019 onwards.

Toronto (from): Wheeler, McCrone, Brierley, Buchanan, Beswick, Sims, Dixon, Ackers, Sidlow, Wallace, Higson, Krasniqi, Whiting, Rawsthorne, Emmitt, Russell, O'Brien, Lussick, Caton-Brown.

London (from): Kear, Williams, Hellewell, Dixon, Sammut, Spencer, Ioane, Pitts, Walker, Battye, Gee, Channing, Evans, Lovell, Butler, Davies, Hindmarsh, Meadows, Pelissier.