Super League: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Wigan skipper Sean O'Loughlin missed the past three weeks with a calf injury

Betfred Super League Venue: The DW Stadium Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin returns to the squad after a calf problem for their play-off semi-final.

O'Loughlin, a three-time Grand Final winning skipper, is joined by hooker Tommy Leuluai, while back row Liam Farrell is also included in the 19.

Castleford Tigers rested Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Oliver Holmes, Mike McMeeken and captain Michael Shenton for last week's 26-0 loss at St Helens.

The quintet return for the DW Stadium trip, having lost both visits in 2018.

Wigan are bidding to reach their 10th Super League Grand Final, having won four and lost five - four fewer wins than Leeds in the summer era.

However, when it comes to championship titles overall, their 21 wins is the best total of any club.

By contrast the Tigers have been to just one Grand Final - which they lost against Leeds in 2017 - and have never won an outright top tier championship.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Gale, Holmes, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Wardle, Watts, Webster.