Lama Tasi: Warrington sign Salford Red Devils forward for next season

Lama Tasi has previously had spells with Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos and St Helens

Warrington Wolves have agreed a deal to sign forward Lama Tasi from fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old New Zealand-born Samoa international has signed a one-year contract with Warrington.

"I worked with Lama with the Samoa national team a number of years ago and I like what he brings," Wire head coach Steve Price told the club website.

"He's aggressive and it's a great acquisition for us."

Warrington face one of Tasi's former clubs, St Helens, in the first Super League semi-final on Thursday.