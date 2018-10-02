Lama Tasi: Warrington sign Salford Red Devils forward for next season

Lama Tasi in action for Salford Red Devils
Lama Tasi has previously had spells with Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos and St Helens

Warrington Wolves have agreed a deal to sign forward Lama Tasi from fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old New Zealand-born Samoa international has signed a one-year contract with Warrington.

"I worked with Lama with the Samoa national team a number of years ago and I like what he brings," Wire head coach Steve Price told the club website.

"He's aggressive and it's a great acquisition for us."

Warrington face one of Tasi's former clubs, St Helens, in the first Super League semi-final on Thursday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you