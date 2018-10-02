Greg Inglis: Australia captain suspended for two tests after drink-drive charge

Greg Inglis, who made his international debut in 2006, has played 39 times for Australia, scoring 124 points

Newly-appointed Australia captain Greg Inglis has been suspended for two games after being charged with drink-driving.

Inglis, 31, will miss this month's Tests against New Zealand and Togo.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs back had been drinking on Sunday and returned a positive test after being stopped for speeding at 14:15 local time on Monday.

"I am very sorry about what happened. It is out of my hands now but I would really love to still be Australia captain," Inglis said.

"I have been playing for 13 years and I have never had a criminal charge laid against me. I just hope the National Rugby League (NRL) can work through this and I will obviously work with Souths as well, and we will go from there.

"I know I did the wrong thing and, while I am disappointed at missing the tour, I accept the penalty."

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said "great player" Inglis "made a poor decision" before saying he hopes to see him "back in a Kangaroos jersey next year".

Inglis, who was also charged with speeding, had been playing at a community tournament in Dubbo he helped organise and says he thought he "would be alright to drive" at mid-day on Monday, 1 October after returning to his hotel "between 11pm and 1am".

He is due to appear at a local court on 22 November.