New Zealand rugby league: Kiwis recall seven senior players for end-of-season Tests

Shaun Johnson led New Zealand to the 2013 World Cup final and was part of the side that lost to Fiji in the 2017 quarter-finals

England v New Zealand Test series Dates: 27 October, 4 November & 11 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and online with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand have recalled seven senior players for their end-of-season Tests.

Adam Blair, Shaun Johnson, Gerard Beale, Kevin Proctor and Jordan Rapana have returned to a 23-man squad, along with brothers Jesse and Kenny Bromwich.

Five uncapped players have also been selected for the home Test against Australia and the three-Test series in England, which begins on 27 October.

Coach Michael Maguire said: "This is a new era for the Kiwis and that's again reflected in the make-up of the squad."

The seven returning players all missed the Kiwis' defeat by England in the mid-season Test in Denver, which saw Maguire give seven players their international debut.

This time the newcomers are Joseph Manu, Brandon Smith, Jahrome Hughes, Corey Harawira-Naera and Isaiah Papali'i as the Kiwis prepare to face Australia in Auckland on 13 October, before playing England in Hull (27 October), Liverpool (4 November) and Leeds (11 November).

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Issac Luke, Tohu Harris and Kieran Foran were unavailable due to injury, before Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Zane Tetevano were ruled out with injuries from Sunday's NRL Grand Final.

Maguire will add one more player to the squad, which will be accompanied by new assistant coach Stacey Jones.

New Zealand squad: Leeson Ah Mau (St George Illawarra), Gerard Beale (NZ Warriors), Adam Blair (NZ Warriors), Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne), Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith), Corey Harawira-Naera (Penrith), Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne), Jamayne Isaako (Brisbane), Shaun Johnson (NZ Warriors), Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters), Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters), Esan Marsters (Wests Tigers), Ken Maumalo (NZ Warriors), Kodi Nikorima (Brisbane), Isaiah Papali'i (NZ Warriors), Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast), Jordan Rapana (Canberra), Brandon Smith (Melbourne), Joseph Tapine (Canberra), Martin Tapau (Manly), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Penrith).