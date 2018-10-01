Greg Inglis: New Australia captain charged with drink-driving
South Sydney Rabbitohs back Greg Inglis has been charged with drink-driving hours after being appointed as Australia's new captain.
Inglis, 31, was named the Kangaroos' skipper for the end-of-season Tests with New Zealand and Tonga on Monday.
Later that day, he was accused of exceeding the speed limit and giving a positive breath analysis reading.
New South Wales Police confirmed a 31-year-old man from Coogee was arrested and taken to Lithgow police station.