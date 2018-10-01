Greg Inglis: New Australia captain charged with drink-driving

Greg Inglis running with the ball
Australia coach Mal Meninga said Greg Inglis (pictured) was one of "our greatest ever players" when announcing his new captain on Monday

South Sydney Rabbitohs back Greg Inglis has been charged with drink-driving hours after being appointed as Australia's new captain.

Inglis, 31, was named the Kangaroos' skipper for the end-of-season Tests with New Zealand and Tonga on Monday.

Later that day, he was accused of exceeding the speed limit and giving a positive breath analysis reading.

New South Wales Police confirmed a 31-year-old man from Coogee was arrested and taken to Lithgow police station.

