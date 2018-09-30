BBC Sport - Dogs on the pitch! Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum joined by his dogs for season finale
Who let the dogs out? League star takes pets on pitch in season finale
- From the section Rugby League
Catalans Dragons' Michael McIlorum takes his dogs on the pitch before his side play Huddersfield Giants in the last game of the Super League season.
Watch the Super League Show on iPlayer
READ MORE: Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum joined by his dogs for season finale
READ MORE: David Mead scores four tries as Catalans Dragons beat Huddersfield 22-12