BBC Sport - Dogs on the pitch! Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum joined by his dogs for season finale

Who let the dogs out? League star takes pets on pitch in season finale

Catalans Dragons' Michael McIlorum takes his dogs on the pitch before his side play Huddersfield Giants in the last game of the Super League season.

Watch the Super League Show on iPlayer

READ MORE: Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum joined by his dogs for season finale

READ MORE: David Mead scores four tries as Catalans Dragons beat Huddersfield 22-12

Top videos

Video

Who let the dogs out? League star takes pets on pitch in season finale

Video

Watch the moment Molinari win secures Ryder Cup victory for Europe

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy mobbed by fans in Ryder Cup victory interview

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Man City come back to beat Birmingham 3-2

Video

'I don't believe it' - Johnson's monster putt & McIlroy's nightmare last hole

  • From the section Golf
Video

Have Newcastle's 'Ashley generation' had enough?

Video

'Road to Hell' - Valverde world champion after monstrous climb

  • From the section Cycling
Video

GB's Franklin wins second silver in two days

Video

Poulter makes quick start against world number one with birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolutely incredible' - Man City score 50-yard own goal

Video

Poulter, Fleetwood and Garcia feature in day two's best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Moliwood' magic & reliable Rose feature in key battles from day two

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you